Second COVID-19 case has been found in Interior Health region

Photo: Contributed Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks to media Saturday.

UPDATE: 1:05 p.m.

Two of the 73 cases of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia are in the Interior Health region, but it's unclear where exactly those patients are.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the second case in the Interior Saturday, but the Ministry of Health has not released any details about either of the cases.

Dr. Henry did say that the outbreak at North Vancouver's Lynn Valley Care Centre continues to grow, as 12 staff members have been diagnosed with the virus, along with four residents. One of the residents, a man in his 80s, died from the virus last week – Canada's first and only virus-related death at this time.

Dr. Henry also touched on some of the panic buying that's been occurring across the province and the country.

"I want to ask everybody in British Columbia to be measured in their purchase of groceries and other basic necessities," Dr. Henry said. "I want people to be calm and be reassured. We've been assured by our retailers that our supply chains are strong and they've been restocking the shelves.

"We don't have an issue of not having enough supply."

She stressed the importance of looking out for each other over the next several weeks.

"We will get through this," she said. "It's going to be a challenging time for all of us but now's the time for working together, it's a time for compassion, it's a time for supporting each other.

ORIGINAL: 12:15 p.m.

A second case of the COVID-19 virus has been identified in the Interior Health region.

That announcement was made by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry Saturday, after nine new cases of the virus have been found in the province in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases in B.C. to 73.

Dr. Henry said the second person who's contracted the virus in the Interior Health region is a travel-related case, after the person recently returned from travel in Europe, most recently in Portugal.

No further details about the location of the person has been released. The IH region covers a large area, from the U.S. border in the south, the Alberta border to the east, as far north as Williams Lake and west to Princeton and Lytton.

More to come...