International curling event in Kelowna has been cancelled

Photo: File photo

After some back and forth, the curling championships set to take over the Kelowna Curling Club next month as officially been cancelled.

While organizers said just a couple days ago that they were planning on going ahead with the World Mixed Doubles and World Senior Curling Championships, they announced Saturday that in light of the direction from the province around the COVID-19 virus, the show can't go on.

“With over 60 teams expected to be competing and more than 400 travellers including athletes, coaches, supporters and media attending from around the world, it is no longer possible to run these international events,” the World Curling Federation said in a statement.

“The safety of the athletes, officials, staff and supporters is paramount in this difficult decision.”

The events were set to run at the Kelowna Curling Club from April 18-25. The cancelation will impact future mixed doubles Olympic qualifying.

“Following the cancellation of the World Women’s Curling Championship 2020 in Prince George, in the same Canadian province as the World Mixed Doubles and World Senior Curling Championships 2020, as well as the cancellation of the LGT World Men's Curling Championship 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland, we must also cancel these final world events of the season,” said Kate Caithness, World Curling Federation president.

Those who bought tickets online or through the phone will have their credit cards automatically refunded, while those who bought tickets in person will need to get their refunds at the box office.