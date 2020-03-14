146521
154734
Kelowna  

Kelowna fire crews quickly knock down flames

Suspicious fire on Cawston

- | Story: 279449

Kelowna fire crews were called to a suspicious fire just after midnight Saturday.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting flames coming from a structure in the 1000 block of Cawston Ave.

“First arriving crew reported flames on the outside of a construction out-building on the site,” said Platoon Cpt. Tim Light. “Flames were quickly knocked down and no fire damage to the inside of the building occurred.

“The fire is deemed to be suspicious at this time and will be investigated in the morning by both RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department.”

There were no injuries and no one was displaced from the fire.

KFD responded with four engines one rescue vehicle a command unit and a safety vehicle with a total of 19 personnel

