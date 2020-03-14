155392
155118
Kelowna  

18 movies to be filmed in the Okanagan through 2020 and 2021

Local film industry booming

- | Story: 279444

Reel One Entertainment plans to film a total of 18 movies in the Okanagan through 2020 and 2021, generating significant economic impact. 

The studio has just finished filming the first of  six films to be shot in the Okanagan this year, with 12 following in 2021. 

The company also plans to build a production office in Kelowna, hiring all local talent, said an excited Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland.

“This is significant for film production in our region," he says. "The number of productions, 18 in total, employing local talent alone is a substantial contribution to economic development.”

Films include a series of romance productions for the Lifetime Network and the first 'Vintage Hearts' is now in the production stage. 

“This confirmed slate of films is a great start to 2020 and 2021 and signifies the continued growth of the film and television production industry here," says Summerland. "And as we know other productions will be coming to shoot in the Okanagan we are looking forward to the expansion.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

152934
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436




Real Estate
4089808
#116 - 1640 Ufton Court
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$239,000
more details
153165


155291
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Benjamin
Benjamin Kelowna SPCA >


153818


153984


Tube jump without spilling a drop

Must Watch
Amazing!
Production halts on Jurassic World: Dominion amid coronavirus pandemic
Showbiz
Universal Pictures has suspended production on Jurassic World:
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Saturday awesomeness.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Watch this huge dog adorably protest a grooming session
Must Watch
Oh too cute.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 9, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152470
150923