18 movies to be filmed in the Okanagan through 2020 and 2021

Photo: Unsplash/Timothy Eberly

Reel One Entertainment plans to film a total of 18 movies in the Okanagan through 2020 and 2021, generating significant economic impact.

The studio has just finished filming the first of six films to be shot in the Okanagan this year, with 12 following in 2021.

The company also plans to build a production office in Kelowna, hiring all local talent, said an excited Okanagan film commissioner Jon Summerland.

“This is significant for film production in our region," he says. "The number of productions, 18 in total, employing local talent alone is a substantial contribution to economic development.”

Films include a series of romance productions for the Lifetime Network and the first 'Vintage Hearts' is now in the production stage.

“This confirmed slate of films is a great start to 2020 and 2021 and signifies the continued growth of the film and television production industry here," says Summerland. "And as we know other productions will be coming to shoot in the Okanagan we are looking forward to the expansion.”