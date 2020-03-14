146521
Kelowna  

New protocol at food bank due to coronavirus

Virus hurting food bank

The Central Okanagan Food Bank has changed distribution methods due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a precaution to keep staff, volunteers and clients safe, clients will be required to book an appointment to receive their food hamper.

Only staff and volunteers will be allowed inside the food bank and clients with appointments are asked to remain in their vehicles where their pre-made hamper will then be delivered to them.

Any clients who are experiencing symptoms of the virus are asked to stay at home in isolation and to call the public health authorities. If you are sick, call the office at 250-763-7161 to arrange a dedicated pickup time. 

In light of recent events, donations to the food bank have greatly decreased. 

"We've been monitoring very closely what the donation levels are from local supermarkets and the public and we've been reducing our offerings slightly, seeing that we're intaking less," says director of operations Adam Barker.

"Over time you may not get the same quantity that you're used to from the Kelowna and West Kelowna food banks. However, we do make a commitment to get back to what was in place as quickly as possible but we are being thoughtful to manage the supply of food we do have, in case the crisis worsens."

