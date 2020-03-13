Kelowna shoppers describe scene Friday as 'crazy'

Rob Gibson

As we head into the weekend before March break, stores in the Okanagan continue to see a run on supplies and toilet paper.

Kelowna Costco has now instituted a ration on toilet paper, but despite that, the store had still run out by 1 p.m. Friday afternoon. Photos posted on social media showed morning lineups from the checkout stretching back to the meat aisle.

Most people Castanet News spoke with wanted to remain anonymous, but one person with knowledge of the situation indicated Friday started with arguments over parking spots before the store even opened. Once the doors did open, people were reportedly "running to the toilet paper aisle." Another shopper said "it was crazy."

Others described the experience as slow, but orderly.

Since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic due to the COVID-19 virus, the pace of stockpiling has picked up. Other shoppers describe similar scenes at other stores around the Kelowna. "It was crazy, it was lined up like crazy."

Fears over the COVID-19 virus were not the only reason stores around Kelowna were extra busy. Many people typically stock up for the weekend and next week is the start of spring break. "This is my normal shopping load, they were out of toilet paper but that was the only thing that I couldn't get," says one shopper.

Most people Castanet News spoke with were coping with the situation in a positive manner, many laughing and smiling, but many also expressed an underlying concern for themselves or elderly relatives.

"I'm not worried about me so much, but my mother is 91 and has breathing issues," said one shopper.

Another shopper said, "it wasn't as bad as I expected it to be. I have a large family so I always buy lots. We have kids, so I needed diapers and wipes and I could have used some toilet paper."

Photos posted to social media showed long lineups in Okanagan Superstores and Walmarts as well.