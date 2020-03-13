154741
Daily Courier building downtown Kelowna sold

Courier building sold

The Daily Courier building downtown Kelowna has been sold, according to the newspaper. 

In a story published online Friday afternoon, the Courier announced its home at 550 Doyle Avenue has gone to an undisclosed buyer under terms that are still confidential. 

Zoning on the property allows for construction up to 12 storeys.

The newspaper says it will be leasing the building back from the buyer while it searches for a new location.

"The paper is not going anywhere. This will in no way, shape or form affect the operation of the newspaper. The Daily Courier will continue to publish a daily newspaper for the people of Kelowna and the Central Okanagan as we have for many years," parent company Continental Newspapers executive vice-president Steven Malkovich said in the Courier story.

