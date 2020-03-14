155017
Kelowna  

Tejwant Danjou's murder trial will not be sitting next week

Murder trial takes week off

After 11 days, Tejwant Danjou's second-degree murder trial will be taking a break next week.

Danjou is accused of the second-degree murder of his common-law spouse, Rama Guaravarapu, on the evening of July 22, 2018, inside a second-floor room of West Kelowna's Best Western hotel.

Danjou has admitted to inflicting the fatal injuries against Guaravarapu, but has denied that he meant to kill her.

Danjou and Guaravarapu had lived together in Surrey since 2015. Throughout this past week of trial, the court heard that police had been called to their home less than two months before the killing, for a report of a domestic assault.

Statements from Guaravarapu's friends paint Danjou as an angry and jealous partner, who's drinking would trigger outbursts.

Just 13 days before her death, a friend of Guaravarapu told her that Danjou was “a risk to her,” but she replied that she loved him.

The couple had been wine tasting at Mission Hill Winery on the afternoon before the killing, on a weekend trip to the Okanagan. The security manager at the winery testified he spoke with the couple at one point, and said Danjou was “not friendly at all.”

The Crown has said the couple had gotten in a fight at the winery. They returned to the hotel separately and Danjou booked a separate room.

Just before 7 p.m., hotel staff received a noise complaint, and when an employee went to the door, Danjou opened it. The employee testified Guaravarapu was lying on the floor, badly beaten with a broken wine bottle lying beside her. Danjou appeared calm and said everything was fine. Guaravarapu asked for help.

When police arrived, Danjou was gone, but a police dog tracked him to a nearby dumpster. Guaravarapu was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m.

The trial will reconvene on March 23. Earlier this week, defence counsel Donna Turko said they hadn't yet decided if Danjou will take the stand. The Crown can't compel an accused person to testify at their own trial, but if the accused does take the stand, they are opened to cross examination by the Crown.

