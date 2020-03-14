146521
155652
Kelowna  

COVID-19 cancels first big event in Kelowna, more likely to follow

Tourism braces for impact

- | Story: 279433

Tourism Kelowna is about to enter another stretch of adversity, which is nothing new for the organization.

“We’re getting good at being resilient,” executive director Lisanne Ballantyne said Friday.

The floods of 2017 were followed by the smoke and fires of 2018, and now it’s COVID-19 that is about to wreak havoc on the Okanagan and the rest of the world when it comes to tourism.

Tourism Kelowna isn’t alone in this fight, but that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to take.

For more on this story, visit Okanagan Edge.

