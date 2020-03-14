Large events held in city-run facilities have been cancelled

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna is following a directive from provincial health officials, and will cancel all events attracting more than 250 people in city-run facilities.

The cancellations are in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest directive from the province means events attracting more than 250 people, including performances at the Kelowna Community Theatre have been cancelled.

Events at other facilities such as Mary Irwin Theatre and Prospera Place are likely following suit.

Any city staff members returning from out-of-country trips will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We agree with the health experts’ direction to exercise an abundance of caution in dealing with this virus, so that we can limit or slow down its spread in our community,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

“Health authorities and other levels of government are evaluating what next steps are needed every day, and the city will follow their lead.”

Public facilities will remain open during the crisis unless otherwise directed, however, members of the public are urged to practice proper hygienic procedures, including coughing into ones sleeve and washing hands regularly.

“We must be vigilant, but we also have to remember that our risk remains low. There is no reason to panic,” said Basran.

Risk manager Lance Kayfish says the city is putting contingency plans together to ensure water, sewer, road cleaning and other city services are not impacted should a large number of staff become ill or are under self-quarantine.