Craft Culture shows in Kelowna, Penticton postponed

Photo: Contributed

In a way, Karalyn Lockhart was relieved when the provincial government this week directed all events larger than 250 people be cancelled.

The organizer of the Craft Culture shows in Kelowna and Penticton scheduled for the end of the month and early April had been agonizing over what to do in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, prior to the province making the order.

“I had reached out to other event organizers across the country, just seeing what everyone’s thoughts were,” Lockhart said. “To be honest, yesterday was a bit of a relief just knowing that it's black and white, this is what just has to happen.”

Lockhart said they have postponed both shows to the end of May, now tentatively scheduled for May 23-24 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and May 30-31 at the Kelowna Curling Club.

“Although it's very disappointing, it's something that we can’t avoid at this point,” she said.

Craft Culture brings more than 100 artisan and craft vendors under one roof for shoppers.

Lockhart noted that the postponement of the show will be tough on some vendors, who had already committed to other events and will be unable to make up the lost revenue.

“Everyone is an entrepreneur, everyone is a small business,” she said, encouraging people to support the show’s vendors through online purchases. A list of vendors can be found here.