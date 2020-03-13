154959
154733
Kelowna  

Craft Culture shows in Kelowna, Penticton postponed

Craft Culture shows pushed

- | Story: 279429

In a way, Karalyn Lockhart was relieved when the provincial government this week directed all events larger than 250 people be cancelled.

The organizer of the Craft Culture shows in Kelowna and Penticton scheduled for the end of the month and early April had been agonizing over what to do in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, prior to the province making the order. 

“I had reached out to other event organizers across the country, just seeing what everyone’s thoughts were,” Lockhart said. “To be honest, yesterday was a bit of a relief just knowing that it's black and white, this is what just has to happen.”

Lockhart said they have postponed both shows to the end of May, now tentatively scheduled for May 23-24 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and May 30-31 at the Kelowna Curling Club. 

“Although it's very disappointing, it's something that we can’t avoid at this point,” she said.

Craft Culture brings more than 100 artisan and craft vendors under one roof for shoppers. 

Lockhart noted that the postponement of the show will be tough on some vendors, who had already committed to other events and will be unable to make up the lost revenue. 

“Everyone is an entrepreneur, everyone is a small business,” she said, encouraging people to support the show’s vendors through online purchases. A list of vendors can be found here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

152278
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991




Real Estate
3994491
#112 1156 Sunset Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$625,000
more details
155251


Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sphynx
Sphynx Kelowna SPCA >


153818


153751


TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Billie Eilish: ‘Therapy helped me feel more in control’
Music
Billie Eilish is in a "much better" place after seeking...
This is how ballerinas use the elliptical machine
Must Watch
How ballerinas use the elliptical. Priceless!
Sneezing around the dog
Must Watch
Corgi disapproves of anyone sneezing around him.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 9, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154475
139157