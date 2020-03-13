154642
154896
Kelowna  

Enhanced cleaning directed for all BC Transit buses

Buses to get deep clean

- | Story: 279423

BC Transit says it is stepping up its cleaning procedures for all buses within its system across the province to combat the COVID-19 outbreak,.

Company communications manager Jonathon Dyck says BC Transit is now implementing enhanced cleaning around high-touch areas of all buses.

"That includes stanchions, hand straps, doors and seat tops," said Dyck.

"We are going to be using a disinfectant on those."

Dyck says BC Transit has been working closely with, and following the advice of health professionals concerning the outbreak.

"The risk has been deemed low, but at this time, we have decided that it's best to increase our cleaning practices, and that includes enhanced disinfectant cleaning on top of our regular cleaning protocols."

He said buses will be cleaned on a daily basis.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991




Real Estate
3994491
#112 1156 Sunset Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$625,000
more details
152934


153680
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sphynx
Sphynx Kelowna SPCA >


153561


155511


TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Billie Eilish: ‘Therapy helped me feel more in control’
Music
Billie Eilish is in a "much better" place after seeking...
This is how ballerinas use the elliptical machine
Must Watch
How ballerinas use the elliptical. Priceless!
Sneezing around the dog
Must Watch
Corgi disapproves of anyone sneezing around him.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 9, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154640
154362