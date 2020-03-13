Enhanced cleaning directed for all BC Transit buses

Photo: Contributed

BC Transit says it is stepping up its cleaning procedures for all buses within its system across the province to combat the COVID-19 outbreak,.

Company communications manager Jonathon Dyck says BC Transit is now implementing enhanced cleaning around high-touch areas of all buses.

"That includes stanchions, hand straps, doors and seat tops," said Dyck.

"We are going to be using a disinfectant on those."

Dyck says BC Transit has been working closely with, and following the advice of health professionals concerning the outbreak.

"The risk has been deemed low, but at this time, we have decided that it's best to increase our cleaning practices, and that includes enhanced disinfectant cleaning on top of our regular cleaning protocols."

He said buses will be cleaned on a daily basis.