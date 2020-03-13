154959
Kelowna  

Upcoming Cirque du Soleil show in Kelowna has been cancelled

Cirque du Soleil cancelled

- | Story: 279413

As events across the province continue to be cancelled, following the province's direction to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Cirque Du Soleil has cancelled all of their performances of AXEL in the province, including its Kelowna shows.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the government would be directing the cancellation of any event with more than 250 people, to help prevent the transmission of the virus.

On Friday, Cirque du Soleil announced the cancellation of their AXEL shows in Victoria, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Prince George and Kelowna. The show is an acrobatics on ice performance, featuring live music.

The three Kelowna shows were set to run at Prospera Place from June 11-14.

Those who purchased tickets online will be automatically refunded, while those who purchased at the box office will need to get a refund at the point of sale.

“Cirque de Soleil’s Touring Show Division is currently revisiting tour plans for both AXEL for the remaining of 2020,” the organization said in a statement.

“In collaboration with local health authorities and business partners, the company will continue to monitor this situation as it evolves and will share information as needed.”

Cirque du Soleil has also cancelled performances around the globe, including in the United States, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Portugal, France, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

155297
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436




Real Estate
4108663
#1204-737 Leon Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$515,000
more details


Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sphynx
Sphynx Kelowna SPCA >


153818


152116


TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Billie Eilish: ‘Therapy helped me feel more in control’
Music
Billie Eilish is in a "much better" place after seeking...
This is how ballerinas use the elliptical machine
Must Watch
How ballerinas use the elliptical. Priceless!
Sneezing around the dog
Must Watch
Corgi disapproves of anyone sneezing around him.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 9, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154475
154366