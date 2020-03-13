Upcoming Cirque du Soleil show in Kelowna has been cancelled

Photo: Cirque du Soleil

As events across the province continue to be cancelled, following the province's direction to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Cirque Du Soleil has cancelled all of their performances of AXEL in the province, including its Kelowna shows.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the government would be directing the cancellation of any event with more than 250 people, to help prevent the transmission of the virus.

On Friday, Cirque du Soleil announced the cancellation of their AXEL shows in Victoria, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Prince George and Kelowna. The show is an acrobatics on ice performance, featuring live music.

The three Kelowna shows were set to run at Prospera Place from June 11-14.

Those who purchased tickets online will be automatically refunded, while those who purchased at the box office will need to get a refund at the point of sale.

“Cirque de Soleil’s Touring Show Division is currently revisiting tour plans for both AXEL for the remaining of 2020,” the organization said in a statement.

“In collaboration with local health authorities and business partners, the company will continue to monitor this situation as it evolves and will share information as needed.”

Cirque du Soleil has also cancelled performances around the globe, including in the United States, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Portugal, France, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and the United Kingdom.