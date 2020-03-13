Kelowna mall ramps up cleaning, suspends some services

Photo: Primaris Orchard Park food court

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre has suspended a number of services and ramped up cleaning efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mall says it has deployed hand sanitizer stations throughout the building and hired cleaning contractors to continuously disinfect all “touch points” within the common areas such as washroom stall doors, hand railings, entrance doors and furniture.

Signage is going up in washrooms to remind the public to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

Management says the use of food court trays has been suspended, along with the use of mall-supplied strollers, wheelchairs and scooters. Special events and large gatherings will be limited and the parenting room and kiddie rides will be closed.

“The health and safety of our guests, employees, tenants and contractors is of the utmost importance to Orchard Park Shopping Centre and Primaris,” the mall said in a news release.