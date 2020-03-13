154741
154257
Kelowna  

Nine-storey hotel/apartment proposed for Pandosy Village

Signature hotel for Pandosy

- | Story: 279381

A nine-storey mixed-use development is being proposed for Pandosy and Osprey on the edge of the Pandosy Village.

The plan, brought forth by Worman Homes, includes retail space on the ground floor, a patio and pool on the second, six floors of hotel and apartment suites with a residential penthouse and rooftop patio tied to the second floor patio.

The finished product would include 52 suites.

The development would also include the first automated parking system in the Okanagan.

In the proposal submitted to the city's planning department this week, owner Shane Worman acknowledged the proposal meets all requirements under the C4 zone, except height.

However, he says with a footprint of only 2,500 square feet, the tall, slender building takes up much less "sky" than a smaller building utilizing the entire width and depth of the two lots.

"Although we realize this is a large step up in height for the C4 zone, it represents only a small increase from what is allowable in other urban areas of Kelowna," he said.

"We feel the height is in an appropriate location, which has little or no impact on its surrounding neighbours."

He is also proposing to save a significant part of the current building at the Pandosy and Osprey intersection.

Worman added the main goal of the project is to create a signature hotel and apartment building to anchor the north end of the Pandosy Village.

It's expected to be several months before the project reaches city council.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

152934
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436




Real Estate
4085383
5490 Mountainside Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$845,000
more details
151857


153984
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sphynx
Sphynx Kelowna SPCA >


153561


150922


Sneezing around the dog

Must Watch
Corgi disapproves of anyone sneezing around him.
The Masters golf tournament postponed
Showbiz
Golf's most prestigious tournament, the Masters, has been...
Watch this kid pull off an epic golf trick shot
Must Watch
Wedding fails
Galleries
These wedding fails are absolutely outrageous.
Wedding fails (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 9, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152700
139157