Nine-storey hotel/apartment proposed for Pandosy Village

Photo: Contributed

A nine-storey mixed-use development is being proposed for Pandosy and Osprey on the edge of the Pandosy Village.

The plan, brought forth by Worman Homes, includes retail space on the ground floor, a patio and pool on the second, six floors of hotel and apartment suites with a residential penthouse and rooftop patio tied to the second floor patio.

The finished product would include 52 suites.

The development would also include the first automated parking system in the Okanagan.

In the proposal submitted to the city's planning department this week, owner Shane Worman acknowledged the proposal meets all requirements under the C4 zone, except height.

However, he says with a footprint of only 2,500 square feet, the tall, slender building takes up much less "sky" than a smaller building utilizing the entire width and depth of the two lots.

"Although we realize this is a large step up in height for the C4 zone, it represents only a small increase from what is allowable in other urban areas of Kelowna," he said.

"We feel the height is in an appropriate location, which has little or no impact on its surrounding neighbours."

He is also proposing to save a significant part of the current building at the Pandosy and Osprey intersection.

Worman added the main goal of the project is to create a signature hotel and apartment building to anchor the north end of the Pandosy Village.

It's expected to be several months before the project reaches city council.