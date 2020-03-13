Kelowna Airport improves cleaning; dip in travellers amid virus

Sarita Patel

With flight restrictions popping up across the globe, the Kelowna Airport is starting to feel an impact locally.

Castanet News spoke with Sam Samaddar, director of YLW, about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the travel plans of Okanagan residents.

'We've seen some of the airlines cancel flights directly into those countries, for example, Italy and Rome," he said.

As YLW is a connecting airport to major hubs, many travellers are having to adjust their plans.

Samaddar says they’ve been proactive for the past month by adding additional cleaning staff and encouraging people to stay home if they have any symptoms of sickness.

"I think it's important that all the people that are involved in the travel chain, whether it's the airlines, the airport itself and others they're all doing their part in terms of making sure that the aircraft and buildings are clean," says Samaddar.

He hopes passengers practise good hygiene and follow what the World Health Organization is recommending.

YLW has seen a 3.4 per cent decrease up until the end of February, but Samaddar says there are other factors involved beyond COVID-19.

"We've had the 737 max, of course, that's been grounded for a while, and then we've had geopolitical issues with Canada and China leading up to this... Then we had the blockades, of course, that were across Canada," explains Samaddar.

Spring break is the third-busiest time for YLW, but that's not the case this year.

"Unfortunately we are a lot quieter than we'd normally experience in March. Talking with some of our partners we've seen cancellations all over the place," he says.

Samaddar says they’re working with national partners to ensure some travel is still safe, particularly within Canada. He remembers a time when the economy took a hit back in 2011.

"When I look at coming out of 9/11, for example, it's was really about building consumer confidence the traffic confidence back in the marketplace, because people felt like it was unsafe at the time."

"We're going to have a big job to do to build that confidence back for people to say, look it is safe to travel and go and visit the world," he said.

The federal government said Friday it will restrict incoming international flights to a select few airports to control the spread of COVID-19. There are, however, few details at this point and it's not clear how the restrictions will impact YLW.