Kelowna  

RCMP swarm downtown Kelowna, arrest male suspect

RCMP downtown takedown

Rob Gibson

Anyone in the Richter St. and Lawrence Ave. area of Kelowna Thursday evening is likely wondering what RCMP were doing as they swarmed the street in front of the Brigadier Angle Armoury.

Abe Watson sent Castanet a video showing police with weapons drawn and man in a red toque spreadeagled on the ground. He said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.

The video shows officers speaking to the man and asking him to crawl on his hands towards the officers. As more officers arrive they move in and place handcuffs on the suspect before getting him on his feet.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for details on the takedown.

