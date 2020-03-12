153010
BC Interior Sportsman Show cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Sportsman Show cancelled

Another one bites the dust.

Following the announcement from the provincial government Thursday afternoon directing the cancellation of all events with more than 250 people, Kelowna's annual BC Interior Sportsman Show has been cancelled.

The show was set to run at the Capital News Centre from April 3-5, before the direction by the government to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus..

“It is unfortunate, as the show was shaping up to be our best show to date, with incredible speakers, demos and exhibitors geared around hunters, fishermen and outdoor enthusiasts,” said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, show producer.

“The health, safety and well-being of our employees, exhibitors and guests remain our top priority and we are following the lead of both the B.C. and Canadian Public Health Authorities at this important time.”

The cancellation comes as dozens of events across the province are being cancelled. On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry could not say how long such measures will stay in place, only saying it could be weeks, or even months.

Ting-Mak Brown says the popular event will be back in April 2021.

