New supportive homes offer hope to people in Kelowna

Sarita Patel

One of the new controversial supportive housing projects in Rutland was opened to the media Thursday afternoon, 11 days before residents start moving in.

The 50-unit Samuel Place, located at 280 McIntosh Road, was met with some opposition back when it was before council in 2019.



The new permanent home for those experiencing homelessness will have around-the-clock care and support, and allow drug use on site. Support services, including overdose prevention services, will be provided.



"Everyone deserves a safe, secure place to call home and that is what this project is about," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.



"These new supportive homes will give people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna the chance to make changes and build a better life."



There are ten accessible rooms and three rooms to support couples, something that has never been done in a housing-first building.



The shared amenities include a laundry room, a commercial kitchen and a dining lounge area where residents will be served two meals a day. The building also has a medical room to provide on-site care for residents.



"The City of Kelowna and its community partners continue to support the Journey Home Strategy's Housing First model and to advocate for additional and diverse forms of housing so that everyone in our community can have a place to call home," said Mayor Colin Basran.



The John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay will manage Samuel Place and provide residents with support services, including meal programs, life and employment skills training, health and wellness support services and opportunities for volunteer work. At least two staff members will be on-site 24/7.



"We are excited to welcome residents into their new home at Samuel Place, where they can restore dignity and become part of a community that they can contribute to and feel a genuine part of," said Dawn Himer, executive director, JHSOK.



"Housing with supports makes a difference in lives and creates opportunity for safe, healthy and inclusive communities for all."



The building is close to Rutland Centennial Park and the Rutland Community Policing Office.



The development, with a capacity of 53 people, will be open to residents starting March 23.



"I was never taught how to keep an apartment and live on my own, but I left home at a young age and tried for several years to make ends meet," said V, a new resident at Samuel Place.



"I fought hard to pay rent and live, even to a point of having three jobs, but somehow it wasn't enough, and I just couldn't figure it out. Through these difficult circumstances, I have learned much about myself, people, life and matured, so I look forward to this second chance at having my own home, to care for and to learn to stand on my own and be who I can be."