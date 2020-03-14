SD23 working to get funds for cancelled band trip

Photo: Disneyland

The superintendent of School District 23 says they are working to try and get full refunds for some Mount Boucherie Secondary students who had a band trip to Disneyland cancelled.

The band was scheduled to perform at the park.

Kevin Kaardal was responding to concerns from some angry parents who say their child is not being reimbursed for money they raised for the trip.

The district board of education cancelled five trips on Wednesday, and Kaardal says refunds are being given to students from four of those.

However, he says the Mount Boucherie band trip had slightly different insurance which is causing some issues.

"It had a 48-hour clause. When the board made the decision, we were within that time limit, so we are working with the tour company and the insurance company," said Kaardal.

Some parents of Grade 12 students contacted Castanet News after receiving an email from the district Thursday.

"The school district has decided that we will be postponing our California Field Study (trip) to next school year, and that there will be no refunds for the trip," reads the email.

"Our travel agent is currently negotiating credits with our vendors, and this will be used to fund a trip next school year.

"We do not have any details about this future trip, as we're still too early in this process to make any decision. We will communicate as soon as we are ready to share more details."

Those parents are upset because their kids are graduating, and naturally, won't be going on the trip next year.

One parent said her son worked extra hours at his part-time job to be able to get the money for the trip

"They don't get any money back, and that's wrong," the parent stated.

"That money needs to be returned to the students."

Kaardal asks parents to be patient.

"What we are doing right now is working through a process to make sure people can be as whole as possible based on agreements they signed with the travel companies and the insurance," he says.

"We are in mid process, so I think people are ahead of themselves."