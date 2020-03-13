Home security footage captures thief stealing bag from truck

Home security footage captured the moments a thief broke into a pick-up truck on Dehart Avenue in the early hours of Thursday morning, then escaped with the owner's belongings.

The footage shows a man dressed in black pants, a grey jumper and small black backpack standing in the driveway beside the truck at 3:12 a.m. Thursday.

He smashes the window of the truck and grabs a black backpack filled with documents, a laptop and journal, before cycling away on a bike.

The home owner, who wished to remain anonymous, says camera footage shows the thief going to and from the house five times over two hours, before he decided to smash the window.

It's the third break-in he's experienced lately, along with numerous visits to the driveway and garbage cans that occur "almost nightly."

The incident has been reported to the RCMP.

If you recognize the man or have any information, please contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-862-3300, or to report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.