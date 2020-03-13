155392
Kelowna  

A development at Water and Leon does not have staff support

No parking, no Wedge

A lack of parking has prompted City of Kelowna planning staff to recommend against a unique development planned for a tiny lot on the corner of Water Street and Leon Avenue.

The development, known as The Wedge, would be a six-storey, mixed-use building with ground floor retail and commercial above, with a common rooftop patio.

While staff is complimentary of the design, they are recommending council say 'no' based on an inability to provide parking and the developer's unwillingness to provide payment under the city's cash-in-lieu of parking bylaw.

In a report to council, staff say the small lot size and unconventional building shape makes on-site parking impossible.

An on-site requirement of 10 stalls would translate to a cash-in-lieu payment of $330,000.

"The applicant indicated to staff that the development proposal was financially risky for them as they need to compete on price and building quality to attract commercial tenants without on-site parking, and that a significant cash-in-lieu payment would make the project not financially viable," the report states.

Staff did compliment the developer, stating the building has three distinct sections, a top, middle and bottom, and has provided a positive design in each.

City council will review the project Tuesday evening.

