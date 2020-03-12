153010
Kelowna  

Magical Night of Laughter returns to Kelowna this Friday night

Comedy for a salad, or two

The sixth annual Magical Night of Laughter is returning to the Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Regional Library this March.

On Friday, Mar. 13, Hands in Service will host the night of entertainment, featuring two award-winning performers, appetizers, a cash bar, silent auction and 50/50 draw. 

Comedian James Uloth and magician Leif David will perform at the event, and the evening's Master of Ceremonies will be Ron Cannan. 

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Hands In Service Living Salads program.

Hands in Service chairperson Constance Burgher says the program serves over 300 local vulnerable adults and children. 

"The Living Salad program provides a planter full of everything an individual or a family needs to grow their own salads from May to October. The program assists clients who are homebound and/or challenged with mobility and aims to bring the outdoors in for their clients. Each planter contains tomato, parsley, chives, leaf lettuce and swiss chard."

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online or by calling 250 861 5465. Door sales are also available at $35 each. 

