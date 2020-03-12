SD23 cancels 5 field trips over COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Contributed

Fears over the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Central Okanagan School Board to cancel five school trips planned over the next several weeks.

All five were international trips, including two to Europe and three to the United States.

Those cancelled include:

Mount Boucherie Secondary School: Music Performances in Disneyland and Universal Studios, Southern California (March 13-March 19, 2020)

Mount Boucherie Secondary, Okanagan Mission Secondary, Rutland Senior Secondary and Kelowna Senior Secondary France Exchange (March 14-April 25, 2020)

Kelowna Senior Secondary School: Cultural and Historical Tour, Germany, France, and Belgium (March 18-April 1, 2020)

Kelowna Senior Secondary School: Leadership Education and Enrichment, Southern California (March 27-April 5, 2020)

Kelowna Senior Secondary School: Musical and Cultural Events, Activities and Experience, New York (April 5-April 12, 2020)

Earlier this month, some parents whose children were involved in the trips to Europe voiced concern due to the coronavirus outbreak throughout the continent.

While the district allowed the trips to go ahead, Supt Kevin Kaardal said at the time the district was monitoring the situation closely.

"If we believe they weren't safe, we'd actually be recommending to the board that the board make a motion to cancel the trips," he said at the time.

That occurred at the board level Wednesday.