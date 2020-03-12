Big White Freestyle Ski Club athletes to compete at nationals

Photo: Jenny Poppitt The three freestyle skiers have been selected to compete at nationals from March 20-22.

Three teenagers from the Big White Freestyle Ski club have been named to compete at national championships in Quebec next week.

Isaac Bell, 15, Eliza Bell, 12, and Max Wright, 13, will represent the club at the Canadian Junior National Park and Pipe Freestyle Ski Championships taking place in Stoneham, Quebec.

The talented young skiers will compete in Slopestyle, Big Air and Halfpipe at Stoneham Mountain Resort from Mar. 20-22.

Wright's mother Edith says she is very proud of the trio for the achievement.

"Max, Isaac and Eliza have been focussed on their Timber Tour events this season with much preparation before and during the competitions leading up to the Junior Nationals. All three have attended summer training camps on the Blackcomb glacier, they attend ski specific bounce and dryland training at Airhouse and spend many hours refining their jumps onto the airbag at Big White.

"Complex rotations must first be mastered and approved by a qualified coach on the airbag. Only then are they allowed to further qualify those jumps on the snow, again with a qualified coach. Finally, they are cleared to perform these maneuvers in competition."

She says the three skiers have all been either consistently on the podium, or close to it, in order to qualify.