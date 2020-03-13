154741
Spring edition of the Great Closet Cleanout is postponed

Closet Cleanout postponed

The spring edition of the Great Closet Cleanout expected to take place this Saturday has been postponed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of yesterday’s direction by the BC Minister of Health officials to cancel any events that expects to host more than 250 people, It is with great disappointment that we have to postpone the Great Closet Cleanout tomorrow on March 14 at the Laurel Packinghouse," states a press release.

"The health, safety and well-being of our employees, vendors and guests remain our top priority and we are following the lead of both the BC and Canadian Public Health Authorities at this important time."

The Great Closet Cleanout takes place twice every year, in spring and fall, as the fashion season changes, to give ladies the chance to update their wardrobes, while also supporting local charities. 

Organizers plan to reschedule the date in the near future. The event is a fundraiser for the Bridge Youth Recovery House, which once completed, will meet the extensive demand for youth recovery beds in the Okanagan.

