Okanagan Heritage Museum opens Bats: Out of the Darkness

Just in time for spring break, the Okanagan Heritage Museum is opening its new exhibition focused on bats and the importance of their survival.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see bats up close, through photographs and in the form of 13 specimens on show at Bats: Out of the Darkness.

Curatorial manager Amanda Snyder says her team have been working on the exhibition for over a year in collaboration with a number of community partners. She hopes the exhibition will raise more awareness about bats, and specifically those originating from BC.

Of the 18 bat species found in Canada, 15 are found in British Columbia, and 14 of those are from the Okanagan.

"Bats really are a misunderstood mammal ... a lot of people probably will be surprised just how different the different bat species look, I know I was really surprised and actually a lot of them are quite adorable.

"I hope visitors will come even if they’re afraid of bats, and they’ll have a new perspective when they leave and hopefully they’ll move a little bit further along the wheel of really liking it and loving bats and will want to do their best to protect them."

Education and programming co-ordinator Jen Garner says other activities at the museum, such as the Bat Planet tour, will give visitors an opportunity to engage in different ways.

"Our museum educators will be guiding participants with a flashlight tour of the museum as we discover bats. We have drop-in programmes about bats where you can just come in anytime during the available hours and you can learn how to be a bat superhero, so what can you do to help the bats here. We have capes and masks and everything, it’s going to be super fun."

The public is also invited to a special celebration of bats on March 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring special talks from elders, games and other fun activities. Bat experts will be in attendance and free to answer any questions.

The exhibition runs till May 30 at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

