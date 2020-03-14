155017
The Gopal Family's Bollywood Gala Fundraiser raises $97,455

Bollywood Gala a success

This year's Gopal Family Bollywood Gala Fundraiser raised a whopping $97,455 for Okanagan YMCA  programs.

Presented by CapriCMW, the event was held last weekend to benefit YMCA programs including Beyond the Bell and the Young Parent Program, which aims to aid high-risk populations.

“The YMCA’s Beyond the Bell is an after-school program offered at George Pringle Elementary school, providing academic and social supports to at-risk children who are struggling in school,” says CEO of YMCA Okanagan Sharon Peterson.

“The Young Parent Program gives teenage parents facing housing, mental health, and education barriers, the support and resources needed to graduate and raise their children. Both programs are made possible due to the generosity of donors and we couldn’t be more incredibly grateful to the Gopal Family, and everyone involved for making the gala the huge success it was, and ultimately helping to break the cycle of poverty these young people might otherwise face.”

YMCA board director Amy Gopal was overwhelmed by the response of this year's gala. 

“We sometimes overlook the daily struggles our youth face - from judgment and stigmatization, to battling mental health issues, dealing with learning disabilities and lacking support systems - all of which contribute to a quality of life that keeps them from thriving," says Gopal.

"The programs at the YMCA aim to help our youth overcome these challenges and give them a sense of belonging and value so they have the hope and confidence to achieve their goals and dreams. Because of the generosity and hard work of our Gala committee members, community, and sponsors, we are able to make a positive impact in the lives of these youth and hopefully ease some of those burdens.”

If you're interested in joining the list for next year's gala, email [email protected]

