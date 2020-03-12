Vaughan Avenue brewery seeks to expand capacity, hours

Photo: Contributed

Rustic Reel Brewery in Kelowna's north end is facing a supply and demand crunch.

The demand for seating at their Vaughan Avenue patio is far greater than the supply.

The owners have applied to the city to increase patio capacity from its current 60 to 95.

They have also applied for a permanent change to liquor service hours.

However, Birte Decloux, who put forth the application on behalf of the owners, says any change in hours would be to allow for the flexibility to host private events.

"The intention is to continue operations in the same manner as are in place today, closed on Monday, and under the previously approved hours," she said.

The brewery currently opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

They're asking for expand available hours from 9 a.m. until midnight seven days a week.

As for increasing capacity, Decloux says the owner has a better idea of what the market is seeking after being open for a complete operating season.