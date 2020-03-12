155433
154735
Kelowna  

Vaughan Avenue brewery seeks to expand capacity, hours

Rustic Reel bursting at seams

- | Story: 279287

Rustic Reel Brewery in Kelowna's north end is facing a supply and demand crunch.

The demand for seating at their Vaughan Avenue patio is far greater than the supply.

The owners have applied to the city to increase patio capacity from its current 60 to 95.

They have also applied for a permanent change to liquor service hours.

However, Birte Decloux, who put forth the application on behalf of the owners, says any change in hours would be to allow for the flexibility to host private events.

"The intention is to continue operations in the same manner as are in place today, closed on Monday, and under the previously approved hours," she said.

The brewery currently opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

They're asking for expand available hours from 9 a.m. until midnight seven days a week.

As for increasing capacity, Decloux says the owner has a better idea of what the market is seeking after being open for a complete operating season.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154738
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991


155615


Real Estate
4014135
6267 Sundstrom Court
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$800,000
more details
155251


153933
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Caliope
Caliope Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Life hacks

Galleries
Check out some of these brilliant life hacks.
Life hacks (2)
Galleries
Katie Holmes: ‘Tom Cruise divorce was intense’
Showbiz
Katie Holmes has opened up on her "intense" divorce...
The fastest shoe thief you ever did see
Must Watch
Don’t blink, you might miss it!
Sugar glider gets cool new hat
Must Watch
He looks so dapper.  


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152426
139157