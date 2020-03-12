Snow and wind coming to the Okanagan

Photo: Lauren McGregor

Winter isn't done with the Okanagan quite yet.

Snow is in the forecast across the Okanagan starting this evening, but has already started to fall in Kelowna, with temperatures expected to dip while winds pick up.

In Kelowna and Vernon, Environment Canada is predicting a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight and low of -3 C. But with the wind chill, it will feel like -7 C.

The snow will continue into Friday when five centimetres is expected to fall. Winds gusting up to 50 km/h will contribute to a wind chill near -8 C.

It appears Penticton will get the worst of the storm.

The Peach City has a 60 per cent chance of flurries late tonight with a low of zero.

On Friday, between five and 10 centimetres of snow will fall with wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 60 in the afternoon. Friday night, temperatures will drop in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon to -7 C.

But consider this before you start pouting about the resurgence of winter; Calgary is under a winter storm warning due to expected temperatures of -20 C and up to 20 cm of snow.