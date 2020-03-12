Former winery employee pleads guilty in bathroom cam incident

Photo: Contributed Former Summerhill Winery employee pleads guilty to three counts.

Former Summerhill Winery employee Ian Leighton has plead guilty to two counts of secretly observing/recording nudity in a private place and one count of attempting to prevent, defeat or obstruct justice.

Leighton, 43, will undergo a psychological assessment prior to sentencing.

He was arrested in August 2019 after someone at the winery discovered a hidden camera in a staff bathroom.

The camera was traced back to Leighton by RCMP, and his employment was terminated immediately.

He was originally charged with 13 counts of voyeurism, three counts of making child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of obstruction of justice.

However, on March 2 lawyers submitted a new indictment consisting of three counts, which Leighton plead guilty to in court on March 12. Its expected the original charges will be stayed at the completion of sentencing.

Leighton has remained out of custody since his arrest.

He is due back in court on May 21 to confirm the completion of the psychological assessment.