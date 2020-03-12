155017
Kelowna  

Former winery employee pleads guilty in bathroom cam incident

Former Summerhill Winery employee Ian Leighton has pleaded guilty to two counts of secretly observing/recording nudity in a private place and one count of attempting to prevent, defeat or obstruct justice.

Leighton, 43, will undergo a psychological assessment prior to sentencing.

He was arrested in August 2019 after someone at the winery discovered a hidden camera in a staff bathroom

The camera was traced back to Leighton by RCMP, and his employment was terminated immediately.

He was originally charged with 13 counts of voyeurism, three counts of making child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of obstruction of justice.

However, on March 2 lawyers submitted a new indictment consisting of three counts, which Leighton pleaded guilty to in court on March 12. It's expected the original charges will be stayed at the completion of sentencing.

Leighton has remained out of custody since his arrest.

He is due back in court on May 21 to confirm the completion of the psychological assessment.

