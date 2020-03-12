School district launching a review of its strategic plan

The Central Okanagan School District is undertaking a review of its strategic plan.

A community engagement process was launched Wednesday.

Public engagement, which runs until April 24, will help guide the district's work plan and prioritize resource allocations within the yearly budget.

The local board of education says it wants to ensure the priorities in the strategic plan align with those of the community that it serves and wants to hear from staff, students, parents and community members as it sets a plan for the future.

The Ministry of Education is developing the framework for enhance student learning, which requires districts to engage with stakeholders as it sets its goals and priorities.

Click here for information on the current strategic plan, and the engagement process.

The board is expected to adopt its new strategic plan at the end of November.