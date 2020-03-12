155392
155732
Kelowna  

School district launching a review of its strategic plan

SD23 begins strategic review

- | Story: 279271

The Central Okanagan School District is undertaking a review of its strategic plan.

A community engagement process was launched Wednesday.

Public engagement, which runs until April 24, will help guide the district's work plan and prioritize resource allocations within the yearly budget.

The local board of education says it wants to ensure the priorities in the strategic plan align with those of the community that it serves and wants to hear from staff, students, parents and community members as it sets a plan for the future.

The Ministry of Education is developing the framework for enhance student learning, which requires districts to engage with stakeholders as it sets its goals and priorities.

Click here for information on the current strategic plan, and the engagement process.

The board is expected to adopt its new strategic plan at the end of November.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154318
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436




Real Estate
3979116
3609 Silver Way
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,000
more details
155086


155558
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Benjamin
Benjamin Kelowna SPCA >


153818


152116


Tube jump without spilling a drop

Must Watch
Amazing!
Production halts on Jurassic World: Dominion amid coronavirus pandemic
Showbiz
Universal Pictures has suspended production on Jurassic World:
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Saturday awesomeness.
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Watch this huge dog adorably protest a grooming session
Must Watch
Oh too cute.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 9, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150483
150923