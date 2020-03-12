RCMP officer nearly run over while directing traffic at crash

Police are searching for a maroon or brown SUV that nearly struck a police officer directing traffic Wednesday night at a rollover crash at Pandosy and Harvey.

Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries when a grey Mazda CX-5 allegedly ran a red light while travelling west on Harvey Avenue, hitting a white Jeep heading north through the intersection.

The crash caused the Jeep to roll onto its roof. The female driver of the Jeep, 29, and driver of the Mazda CX-5, 64, were both taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

When an RCMP officer attempted to stop traffic at the crash scene to allow an ambulance to depart, a brown or dark red newer model SUV approached eastbound on Harvey Avenue. The vehicle initially slowed, then accelerated at high speed towards the officer in the intersection.

“Thankfully our officer managed to get out of the path of the vehicle, and avoid serious injury,” said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. “He was, however, close enough to break the driver’s side window of the suspect vehicle with his flashlight.”

The vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Ellis Street. Despite patrols by RCMP, it has not been located.

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who has knowledge of this incident, or who recognizes the description of the vehicle, to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net