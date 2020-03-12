Smoking materials cause balcony fire in Kelowna

Photo: Jon Manchester/file

A third-floor balcony fire scrambled Kelowna firefighters overnight.

About 1:45 a.m. this morning, Kelowna Fire Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting a balcony on fire on the 900 block of Bernard Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire on a third-floor balcony.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and damage was limited to the one balcony, says Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller.

Four engines, a command unit, and rescue truck, along with 18 fire personnel, were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the fire was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials.

The fire is not considered suspicious.