Kelowna man surprised with new BMW

When he dropped off his car at CSN Mark V Auto Body for repairs after a rear-ender, Kelowna resident Paul Burgess had no idea he would be driving home in a brand new BMW a couple weeks later.

Burgess was the lucky name drawn in a contest to win a 2020 BMW X1 and was surprised by the news Wednesday evening.

“A little overwhelmed but it’ll be really nice,” says Burgess.

Matt Levitan, head of marketing at Lift Auto Group, planned the surprise Wednesday morning when he went to the Burgess residence and spoke with his wife, Kerry, to set up the elaborate plan. The couple is heading to Playa del Carmen tomorrow morning for a vacation.

“I was working until about 4:30 so I got a call asking me to make sure I got home on time so I asked a few questions why, and she said we’ve got a few things to do.”

Paul thought he was on his way to grab a quick dinner before the trip tomorrow morning but instead he was surprised at the dealership by the contest organizers and his wife.

“That’s where I thought I was going, I might be going there still,” laughed Burgess.

Anybody who brought in their vehicle to get repaired at one of four participating auto body shops was automatically entered into the contest.

Despite all the shops being located in the Valley, some entries were submitted from as far as Alberta and Manitoba through the no-purchase necessary option.

“It was nice to see a local guy, who is a really good person to win an awesome prize like this,” said Levitan.

Kerry not only kept the surprise from Paul, but also their twins.

“I’m excited to drive it, I don’t know if my parents are aware yet but I will be behind it - they’ll get the message soon,” laughs McKenzie, who turns 16 this June along with her twin brother Jordan.

“This is one of the nicest cars I’ve seen in a long time and I just never imagined our family owning one… I can’t wait to drive it too,” says Jordan.

Krista Wall, manager of Mark V Auto Body, was excited it was her store that won, “he was the last person to pick-up on Friday and he was the one drawn for it.”

The contest ran from Dec. 1 until Feb. 29 with odds of one-in-2,000 to win the two-year lease on the 2020 BMW X1.