Kelowna  

Two-vehicle crash on Harvey Ave. and Water St.; one car rolls over

Rollover crash on Harvey

Sarita Patel

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday night saw a Jeep end up on its roof at Harvey Avenue and Water Street.

An SUV and Jeep were involved in the incident where a woman in the Jeep needed to be extracted and was taken to hospital. 

"She went to the hospital, conscious and breathing" confirms an RCMP officer at the scene. 

There were two fire trucks, six RCMP cruisers and two ambulances at the scene. 

RCMP confirm there was no injuries to any vehicle occupants.

Traffic on Harvey Avenue is currently moving. Northbound on Water Street has been blocked off for clean-up. 

