Women in Leadership celebrates International Women's Week

A diversity and inclusion luncheon was held Wednesday at the Kelowna Coast Capri in celebration of International Women's Week, hosted by the Women in Leadership Foundation.

With two empowering keynote speakers including the CEO of Troika Development Group, Renee Merrifield Wasylyk, and intersectional feminist and founder of the I'm All Courage organization, Amal Alhuwayshil, the afternoon was filled with conversations around women in leadership.

For Alhuwayshil, growing up in Saudi Arabia as a woman posed many challenges. After getting divorced from a fixed marriage and meeting other oppressed women, she realized she wanted to stand up for women's rights.

"I grew up in a society that dictated what it means to be a women and if you're shy and soft spoken even better," says Alhuwayshil. "I was told to be holy and save myself, no sex before marriage. From the outside I was fully covered up head to toe."

Since then she has spoken out against the hijab, raising questions about whether she will ever be able to return to her hometown due to the negative feedback she has received from old friends, family members and strangers.

"Here I am in Canada and I find the story repeats itself," says Alhuwayshil. "I'm still dictated by society on how to be a women, how to dress, how to speak, what to do with my body, what to do with my body hair and my sexuality is still up for everybody's judgement."

Alhuwayshil speaks out to spread awareness, educate men and women, encourage healthy masculinity, push women to speak up and to promote leadership.

"Use your voice to speak not just for yourself, not just for diversity and inclusion, but for women and girls who are facing barriers and discriminations that you may not face yourself, we can do this together," she said.

The second keynote speaker, Wasylyk, shared her experiences as a woman in the male-dominated industry of construction and development.

She spoke about some of the comments she heard when she started her business:

"You will never be a good developer because you are a woman."

"We won't give you money unless your husband co-signs."

"I will give you money if you sleep with me."

"I don't know if you can do what you dream you can."

As a young woman with goals to become a developer, Wasylyk did not let those comments influence her decisions. "I was young, I was naive, I was female, all of those things were true," she said. "But that didn't make me less capable, that didn't make me less willing and it certainly didn't make me less successful."

Years later, Wasylyk's success has not gone unnoticed. Troika is now across four provinces in Western Canada, topping $100 million mark in generalized revenue.