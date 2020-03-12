Kelowna RCMP aim to repair damage from sex assault review

Sarita Patel

Kelowna's top cop says he hopes the local detachment can move past the fallout caused by its handling of sexual assault cases.

The detachment was investigated after Statistics Canada determined a higher than normal amount of sexual assault cases brought to the detachment in 2017 and 2018 were deemed unfounded.

"The way it's been reported, there's been a significant impact on the detachment," Supt. Brent Mundle tells Castanet. "We've heard from people within the general public that they had perhaps lost confidence when it comes to some of these serious investigations."

Mundle says he hopes the public understands the detachment has taken recommendations from an internal review seriously, and has already initiated all the actions recommended.

"We do have over 200 very dedicated officers here at the detachment. I am hoping we can move past this and restore any damage that's been done to public confidence."

There were 66 unfounded sexual assault case files reviewed. Mundle says the 12 identified as requiring further investigation have been reopened and returned to investigators.

He adds there is no need to further investigate the 29 files that needed to be re-scored. Those files, said Mundle, had some errors with regards to how information had been interpreted.

Mundle expects a new RCMP sexual assault unit to roll out later this month. That team, he says, was created as a result of an internal reorganization.

He expects those members will receive additional training but, as members already involved in investigating serious crimes, Mundle says they already have higher levels of training and experience.

A second general investigative support team was launched last month.

"I've been asking for additional members to create what we call a general investigation support team. Essentially, that would imbed detectives with our general duty or our uniformed members and assist them with our more complex files.

"As a result of recent increases in our budget approved by council, it allowed me to reorganize some of our existing investigative resources to create a specialized sexual assault team."