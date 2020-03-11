154741
154735
Kelowna  

Tickets to the Big White music fest 83 per cent sold out

AltiTunes tix selling quickly

- | Story: 279216

Tickets for the first ever AltiTunes Music Fest at Big White are selling quickly, with more than 83 per cent of them already sold.

The festival is set to take over Big White in less than four weeks, with the Arkells headlining the event. Other artists set to hit the stage include Vancouver's Dear Rouge and IMUR, along with Kelowna's Andrew Judah and DJ Invizible, and Vernon's daysormay.

The Arkells were last in the Okanagan in February 2019, when they played Prospera Place

While many large events across B.C. are being cancelled in light of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, organizer Mitch Carefoot says they don't have plans to follow suit.

“The show shall go on!” he said.

Currently, 3,350 tickets have been sold for the fest, out of a capacity of 4,000.

Despite some warmer temperatures at the Valley bottom in recent weeks, the snow has continued to fly at Big White, making for great conditions that will hopefully make for excellent spring skiing conditions.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

155656
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991


151852


Real Estate
4101729
5717 Richfield Pl
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$599,000
more details
151857


150922
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

King
King Kelowna SPCA >


153818


153922


Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad

Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid “plays” a video game with his dad.
Little kid and his dog sing the ultimate birthday song duet
Must Watch
These two are sure to brighten your birthday with their adorable...
Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot
Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150483
154257