Tickets to the Big White music fest 83 per cent sold out

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The Arkells last Okanagan show was in February 2019 at Prospera Place.

Tickets for the first ever AltiTunes Music Fest at Big White are selling quickly, with more than 83 per cent of them already sold.

The festival is set to take over Big White in less than four weeks, with the Arkells headlining the event. Other artists set to hit the stage include Vancouver's Dear Rouge and IMUR, along with Kelowna's Andrew Judah and DJ Invizible, and Vernon's daysormay.

The Arkells were last in the Okanagan in February 2019, when they played Prospera Place.

While many large events across B.C. are being cancelled in light of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, organizer Mitch Carefoot says they don't have plans to follow suit.

“The show shall go on!” he said.

Currently, 3,350 tickets have been sold for the fest, out of a capacity of 4,000.

Despite some warmer temperatures at the Valley bottom in recent weeks, the snow has continued to fly at Big White, making for great conditions that will hopefully make for excellent spring skiing conditions.