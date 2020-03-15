Kelowna & District Safety Council adds three-wheelers

Photo: Can-Am

Hard to believe, but motorcycle season is just around the corner.

Once the snow melts and the streets are swept, it will be time to fire up the two-wheeler and hit the open road for those who already have their motorcycle licences.

For those who don't but have dreamed about touring the Okanagan on two wheels, the Kelowna and District Safety Council offers some of the best training in the region.

Bill Downey, a safety instructor with the safety council, says now is the time to take a safety course.

"A course condenses the learning process and focuses your attention on what the science tells us actually works," he says.

Downey says even if you are an experienced rider, it's important to refresh your riding skills from time to time and to take it slow during early season riding.

"Early season riders need to dress warmly and watch out for sand and gravel on the roadways," says Downey. He also indicates traction can be an issue as cooler morning and overnight temperatures can make for icy and slippery spots on roadways.

The safety council is once again offering motorcycle safety courses; the first one starts in early April.

This year, KDSC has partnered with Bombardier Recreational Products to serve as an official training centre – one of only a handful in Canada, and only three in B.C. – for their three-wheeled vehicles, the Can-Am Ryker and Spyder.

"These recreational vehicles are rapidly gaining in popularity, and we think they are a great option for both older riders who are feeling less confident on their Harleys, new riders, and couples looking for the open-air experience but with the benefit of the greater stability and up-to-date safety features – not to mention those who like the ultra-contemporary aesthetic," says John Grimes, KDSC executive director.

If you're just curious to take one of these three-wheelers for a ride, BRP will be supplying the safety council with a small fleet of the vehicles and will be supporting a special promotion whereby training (same ICBC requirements as motorcycles) will only cost $199 (theory, parking lot and skills assessment), and somewhat more for a few hours of traffic coaching.

KDSC also provides all the gear you will need, regardless of whether you choose two wheels or three.