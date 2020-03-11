153010
Kelowna  

Danjou was intoxicated when he killed his wife in July 2018.

Drunk during wife's killing

- | Story: 279201

The man who killed his common-law spouse in July 2018 was intoxicated when the killing occurred, after the couple spent the day drinking at Mission Hill Winery.

The ninth day of Tejwant Danjou's second-degree murder trial got underway Wednesday with testimony by forensic alcohol specialist Karen Chan.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard Danjou and Rama Guaravarapu arrived in the Okanagan from Surrey on July 21, 2018, to taste wine. After getting in an argument at the winery the following day, the couple went to back to the Best Western Hotel in West Kelowna separately, and Danjou got himself a separate room.

Responding to a noise complaint, a hotel employee knocked on the door of Guaravarapu's room just before 7 p.m. and saw Guaravarapu lying on the floor, badly beaten. When police arrived, Danjou was gone.

Guaravarapu was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m., five minutes before Danjou was found hiding in a nearby dumpster.

Based on blood alcohol readings taken from Danjou at Kelowna General Hospital at 10:15 p.m., Chan estimated that at 7 p.m., a man of Danjou's weight would have had a blood alcohol concentration of somewhere between 119-151 mg/100 ml of blood. This works out to about 0.12 – 0.15 per cent BAC.

“At these BAC ranges, I would expect to see some or all the warning signs of intoxication, which includes bloodshot, watery eyes, odour of liquor on breath, flushed face," Chan said. "The individual may also have deterioration in their fine and gross motor control and co-ordination that may lead to fumbling with objects and problems with balance.

“The individual's cognitive functions, including divided attention, judgment, reaction time and alertness, will also be affected.”

In B.C., those who are caught driving with a BAC of 0.08 per cent or over are subject to an immediate 90-day driving prohibition, while those between 0.05 and 0.08 can be subject to lesser driving prohibitions.

While Danjou has admitted to inflicting the injuries that led to Guaravarapu's death, he says he never intended to kill her. Intoxication can be used as a defence to a murder charge, if the judge finds a person was too intoxicated to inform intent.

Earlier testimony from the doctor that treated Danjou at KGH said he didn't find Danjou to be particularly intoxicated. A security guard at Mission Hill testified that he spoke with the couple while they shared a bottle of wine the afternoon before the killing. He said Danjou was not friendly at all.

Tuesday, the court heard testimony that Danjou had allegedly been violent towards Guaravarapu in the past. Friends of Guaravarapu testified Danjou would regularly drink excessively and accuse her of cheating on him. 

The trial will continue through the week.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

155656
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991


155616


Real Estate
4091470
1096 Arbor View Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details
154526


153479
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

King
King Kelowna SPCA >


153818


153479


Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad

Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid “plays” a video game with his dad.
Little kid and his dog sing the ultimate birthday song duet
Must Watch
These two are sure to brighten your birthday with their adorable...
Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot
Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154640
154362