Kelowna  

SPCA reacts to dashcam video of dog falling out of moving vehicle

Dog falls out of moving car

Just weeks after a dog was dragged to its death from not being tethered correctly to the back of a truck in Armstrong, dashcam footage sent into Castanet shows another dog falling out of a moving car – this time in Kelowna. 

In the video, taken at the intersection of Cooper Road and Springfield Road, a small dog can be seen falling out of the moving vehicle.

It narrowly avoids being run over as it sprints across the road into traffic, and the driver immediately pulls the vehicle over after realizing the dog had fallen out. 

Brian Kijowski, BC SPCA regional manager for cruelty investigations, says although owners never intend for such incidents to happen, it is important to keep the safety of both the pet and the driver in mind.

"An unsecured pet is actually a hazard and a distraction for the driver or other people inside the vehicle. You'll see sometimes that most people will roll the window down and let the dog or their pet stick their head out the window. That's nice for the breeze, but it could cause eye injury or it could result in them falling out."

He says the best way to transport a pet is to secure the animal in a crate or pet harness in the back seat. 

If the pet is in the back of a pickup, it should be secured in a crate, and the crate should be double-tethered to the vehicle.

"In the event there's an accident or sudden stop, if the crate is not secured, if the pet is not secured, it can become a flying object.

"When travelling with a pet, the owner should be aware that the dog or the animal should be comfortable. There should be treats, there should be water, they should take enough bathroom breaks to allow the dog to get out and have a little fun and stretch."

Kijowski also reminds owners to be aware of the dangers of pets overheating in vehicles as warmer weather approaches. 

"With summer approaching, it doesn't take long in the hot weather to really heat up. Even if the window is cracked down a little bit, their pet should never be unattended."

If you witness an animal falling out of a vehicle, dial 911 immediately to report the incident in as much detail as possible to assist with any RCMP or SPCA investigation. 

