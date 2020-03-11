Airline passengers being dinged due to coronavirus

Photo: The Canadian Press

Both WestJet and Air Canada are being taken to task by unhappy Okanagan customers who want to change or cancel travel plans over the coronavirus.

One Castanet reader says WestJet is charging her $800 to cancel a spring break trip for her and her daughter to Paris. They are supposed to leave on Sunday.

She says Euro Disney, which is where they are headed, has recently reported a case of COVID-19.

"My daughter is seven years old. The thought of her being quarantined in a foreign country with me is scary," she said in an email to Castanet.

An Air Canada traveller says she wants to change her travel plans to Toronto in June, but indicated the person she called said everything had to be done online.

She said she wanted to speak with someone about her situation, but was told that wasn't possible.

These are a few of many complaints across the country from travellers frustrated with what some say are "cash grab" cancellation policies by Canada's major airlines.

The complaints also come as both Air Canada and WestJet are modifying their cancellation policy over fears of the coronavirus.

Both airlines are waiving fees associated with changing flights booked from March 4 and 5, respectively, through to the 31st. WestJet is also removing normal change and cancel restrictions for customers who have booked a basic fare for travel beginning on or before March 31.