154741
Kelowna  

Airline passengers being dinged due to coronavirus

Vacationers holding the bag

- | Story: 279182

Both WestJet and Air Canada are being taken to task by unhappy Okanagan customers who want to change or cancel travel plans over the coronavirus.

One Castanet reader says WestJet is charging her $800 to cancel a spring break trip for her and her daughter to Paris. They are supposed to leave on Sunday.

She says Euro Disney, which is where they are headed, has recently reported a case of COVID-19.

"My daughter is seven years old. The thought of her being quarantined in a foreign country with me is scary," she said in an email to Castanet.

An Air Canada traveller says she wants to change her travel plans to Toronto in June, but indicated the person she called said everything had to be done online.

She said she wanted to speak with someone about her situation, but was told that wasn't possible.

These are a few of many complaints across the country from travellers frustrated with what some say are "cash grab" cancellation policies by Canada's major airlines.

The complaints also come as both Air Canada and WestJet are modifying their cancellation policy over fears of the coronavirus.

Both airlines are waiving fees associated with changing flights booked from March 4 and 5, respectively, through to the 31st. WestJet is also removing normal change and cancel restrictions for customers who have booked a basic fare for travel beginning on or before March 31.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

155251
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
145991


151852


Real Estate
4091470
1096 Arbor View Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$919,000
more details
152934


152408
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

King
King Kelowna SPCA >


153561


153933


Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad

Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid “plays” a video game with his dad.
Little kid and his dog sing the ultimate birthday song duet
Must Watch
These two are sure to brighten your birthday with their adorable...
Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot
Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150483
154366