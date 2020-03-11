KGH cancels public event for stroke due to coronavirus fears

Photo: Graham Builds

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation has postponed a town hall gathering for stroke on Thursday, due to fears over coronavirus.

The decision follows recommendations made by B.C.'s Ministry of Health.

“While the risk to your health and safety remains very low, adopting a proactive and preventative approach is most aligned with our organizational mission," said KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore in an email to the event's donors and attendees.

“We are no less committed to championing a new era in stroke care at KGH for all those (who) call the southern Interior of B.C. home. We are grateful for and encouraged by the remarkable response to this event from our community. Please stay tuned as we share more information in the coming days.”

A new date for the event has not yet been announced.