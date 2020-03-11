Wilms cancer fundraiser takes place at the OK Corral this Friday

Photo: GoFundMe

The OK Corral is hosting a fundraiser Friday night to benefit the Wilms Cancer Foundation of North America, a foundation close to home for one Okanagan family.

Founded by the family of nine-year-old William J. Hodgkinson (also known as Wills), the foundation aims to raise awareness of the Wilms tumour, which usually affects young children.

Before being diagnosed with cancer, Wills began to complain of a stomach ache, and hours later it was discovered that he had a massive tumour growing on his kidney. The family was sent to BC Children's Hospital, where they discovered eight other tumours growing on Wills' lungs.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4/5 Wilms cancer, and after weeks of chemotherapy and attempts to remove the massive tumour and his kidney, doctors were successful.

Wills was considered cancer free, but unfortunately on the one-year anniversary of his treatment, he relapsed. Two tumours were discovered on Wills' lungs and he is now set to undergo another surgery and more aggressive chemotherapy.

This Friday's event starts at 9 p.m. and will feature live performances from the Lost n Found Band and Hillside Outlaws, as well as a silent auction. In addition, all Steam Whistle and Taynton Vodka sales will be donated to the foundation.

The OK Corral is still actively looking for prizes and experience packages for the silent auction. If your business is interested email [email protected]

Tickets are $20 each and are available here.

"We are trying to raise awareness for the Wilms Cancer Foundation and hope that people can come and enjoy the night," says assistant bar manager Francesca Hall. "Even if you just come and buy a ticket, that $20 is going to go so far with what the foundation can do."

If you can't make it to the event, but would still like to donate, click here.