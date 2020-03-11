154741
155732
Kelowna  

Wilms cancer fundraiser takes place at the OK Corral this Friday

Brave kid faces cancer again

- | Story: 279167

The OK Corral is hosting a fundraiser Friday night to benefit the Wilms Cancer Foundation of North America, a foundation close to home for one Okanagan family.

Founded by the family of nine-year-old William J. Hodgkinson (also known as Wills), the foundation aims to raise awareness of the Wilms tumour, which usually affects young children.

Before being diagnosed with cancer, Wills began to complain of a stomach ache, and hours later it was discovered that he had a massive tumour growing on his kidney. The family was sent to BC Children's Hospital, where they discovered eight other tumours growing on Wills' lungs.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4/5 Wilms cancer, and after weeks of chemotherapy and attempts to remove the massive tumour and his kidney, doctors were successful.

Wills was considered cancer free, but unfortunately on the one-year anniversary of his treatment, he relapsed. Two tumours were discovered on Wills' lungs and he is now set to undergo another surgery and more aggressive chemotherapy. 

This Friday's event starts at 9 p.m. and will feature live performances from the Lost n Found Band and Hillside Outlaws, as well as a silent auction. In addition, all Steam Whistle and Taynton Vodka sales will be donated to the foundation. 

The OK Corral is still actively looking for prizes and experience packages for the silent auction. If your business is interested email [email protected]

Tickets are $20 each and are available here. 

"We are trying to raise awareness for the Wilms Cancer Foundation and hope that people can come and enjoy the night," says assistant bar manager Francesca Hall. "Even if you just come and buy a ticket, that $20 is going to go so far with what the foundation can do."

If you can't make it to the event, but would still like to donate, click here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

152934
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436


151852


Real Estate
4100666
#18 6663 Hwy 97 South
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$179,900
more details
152440


155558
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

King
King Kelowna SPCA >


155613


153751


Happy kid thinks he’s playing video games with his dad

Must Watch
A sweet moment is caught on camera when this kid “plays” a video game with his dad.
Little kid and his dog sing the ultimate birthday song duet
Must Watch
These two are sure to brighten your birthday with their adorable...
Mark Wahlberg eyed for G.I. Joe reboot
Showbiz
Mark Wahlberg has emerged as movie bosses' favorite to take...
Online shopping fails
Galleries
Hook, line, and sinker.
Online shopping fails (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 2, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152426
155732