Kelowna  

Popular Kelowna eatery set to double its permanent capacity

Central expansion underway

It certainly doesn’t hurt that the largest building between Calgary and the Lower Mainland is going up across the street, but that’s not why Central Kitchen + Bar is undergoing a major expansion.

When the ONE Water Street project starts moving in residents and other developments in the area begin to do the same, the number of people within walking distance of the popular Ellis Street eatery is going to increase dramatically.

With or without the impending population boom, however, Central was destined to grow.

For more on this story, visit Okanagan Edge.

