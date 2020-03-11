154834
155732
Kelowna  

RCMP use taser to arrest man in Walmart, witness says

Man tasered in Walmart

- | Story: 279132

Kelowna RCMP reportedly arrested a man at the Banks Road Walmart Tuesday evening.

A Castanet reader submitted a tip saying the man was arrested inside the store between the produce section and the tills.

"The arrest was made at 5:35 p.m., and the police tasered the guy and took him away," said Evie, the reader who submitted the tip. "It made quite the scene – I didn't want to get too close with so many others trying to get a look."

The reader-submitted photo shows three RCMP vehicles outside of the store.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment, and will update the story when more information becomes available.

