Kelowna Fire Department gifts boy with tumour a customized bike

A nine-year-old Kelowna boy suffering from a brain tumour received the gift of riding a bike Tuesday, for the first time he could remember.

Urijah, also known as 'The Hulk,' is described as a charismatic and loving boy. He's been battling a brain tumour since the age of three and has undergone eight surgeries. He will be living with the tumour for the rest of his life while he also struggles with hypothalamic obesity, as a result of the treatments.

A fundraiser to help Urijah's family financially with their trips to and from the BC Children's Hospital was held Tuesday night at the Midtown Station restaurant. All funds raised through the admission donations as well as the silent auction will be donated to the family.

"We've got a charity event that we throw every year, it's [called] Dare to Dream, basically we raise money for people in Kelowna," says Kelowna firefighter Steven Meyer. "We try and help out the locals rather than sending the money out to the big organizations...when we heard about Urijah's story it was perfect.

Due to being in and out of the hospital and his physical limitations, Urijah was previously unable to ride a bicycle. So the Kelowna Fire Department stopped by to surprise Urijah with a custom-made bicycle from Creative Mobility.

"He was pretty shocked it look like, he was pretty quiet," says Meyer. "He was really chatty five minutes before and when he got the bike I think he was in shock, but it was awesome to see."