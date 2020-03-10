Gas Price Wizard calls for drop in gas prices

Photo: CTV News

If you thought fuel prices in the Okanagan were already low, you might want to gas up starting later this week.

According to Gas Price Wizard president Dan McTeague, gas prices are set to drop by another 8 to 10 cents starting Wednesday.

Gas prices in Kelowna are already low, down to 112.9 cents per litre as of Tuesday, 115.9 cents per litre in Vernon and 117.9 cents per litre in Penticton, but McTeague is predicting even bigger drops are on the way.